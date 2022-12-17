Dr. Hade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Hade, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Hade, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School / UMDNJ and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Locations
Hade Eye Care LLC1 Indian Rd Ste 9, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 586-2188Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hade is precise, very thorough and very professional.
About Dr. Jason Hade, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology and Ophthalmic Surgery - The Institute of Ophthalmology and Visual Science
- Morristown Memorial Hospital (New Jersey)
- New Jersey Medical School / UMDNJ
- Wake Forest Univ
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hade has seen patients for Blepharitis and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
341 patients have reviewed Dr. Hade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hade.
