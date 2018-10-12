Overview

Dr. Jason Haas, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Haas works at Gateway Gastroenterology in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.