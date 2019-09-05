Overview

Dr. Jason Haag, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Haag works at Champaign Dental Group in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.