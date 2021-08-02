Overview

Dr. Jason Guthrie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, Illini Community Hospital, Jersey Community Hospital, Springfield Memorial Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Guthrie works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Taylorville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.