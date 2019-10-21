See All Podiatrists in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Jason Grove, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Grove, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jason Grove, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. 

Dr. Grove works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN and Plymouth, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Mansky, DPM
Dr. David Mansky, DPM
8 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Joseph Foot & Ankle Center
    611 E Douglas Rd Ste 101, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 335-6800
  2. 2
    Memorial Hospital of South Bend
    615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 335-6500
  3. 3
    707 Cedar St Ste 200, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 335-6500
  4. 4
    St. Joseph Health Center
    1919 Lake Ave Ste 102B, Plymouth, IN 46563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 335-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grove?

    Oct 21, 2019
    I saw Dr. Grove as a patient in 2018 for foot pain. He listened to my concerns regarding my foot problem and did a full exam on each foot to make sure there were no deformities that he could see or feel. He also ordered X-rays (as I had previous foot surgery) to make sure nothing was wrong related to that surgery. He recommended special orthotic inserts for my shoes and explained that good shoes and inserts are the key to help with foot pain. I took his recommendation and started wearing shoes with the inserts and “knock on wood” have been pain free ever since. I would recommend Dr. Grove every time. He is patient, kind, and cares about his patients.
    — Oct 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Grove, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Grove, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grove to family and friends

    Dr. Grove's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grove

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Grove, DPM.

    About Dr. Jason Grove, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609040088
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Grove, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Grove. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grove.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Grove, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.