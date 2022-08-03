See All Urologists in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Jason Greenlee, DO

Urology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Jason Greenlee, DO is an Urology Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Dr. Greenlee works at Novant Health Salisbury Urology in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Salisbury Urology
    911 W Henderson St Ste 110, Salisbury, NC 28144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2968

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Jason Greenlee, DO

  • Urology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1548610967
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Greenlee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenlee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greenlee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greenlee works at Novant Health Salisbury Urology in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Greenlee’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenlee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenlee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenlee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenlee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

