Dr. Jason Greenfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Greenfield, MD is an Urology Specialist in Parker, CO. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
Colorado Urology11960 Lioness Way Ste 210, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (720) 743-7510
Colorado Urology1411 S Potomac St Ste 210, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 706-0097Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Colorado Urology - Lone Tree / Park Meadows10535 Park Meadows Blvd Ste 102, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0532
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family member had an appointment with Dr. Jason Greenfield at this location. This provider was so personable and empathetic of the situation we were in. He took the time and the patience to help us get through a procedure that was needed. I would recommend anyone to see Dr. Greenfield that is wanting a Doctor Who cares. He will not rush you out of the office and he will take his time and listen to what your needs are. Ella is one of the managers there at this office and she was amazing to work with. I let her know the special circumstances that we were in and what our needs were and she set everything up to make sure we had the best experience possible. It was nice to have someone who really listened and cared. I cannot thank Ella and Dr. Greenfield enough for caring and making a hard situation into a situation we got through and I am so thankful for that.
About Dr. Jason Greenfield, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
