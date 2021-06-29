Dr. Jason Gray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Gray, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Gray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marion, IN. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East, Henry Community Health and Marion General Hospital.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
-
1
Podiatry Practice Helpers330 N Wabash Ave Ste 460A, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 664-1413
-
2
Community Foot & Ankle1622 N Madison Ave, Anderson, IN 46011 Directions (765) 641-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Maruion General Hospital Acute Rehab Unit441 N Wabash Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 662-1441
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital East
- Henry Community Health
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
I was referred by my regular podiatrist for surgical analysis. Dr Gray was kind and involved, bandaging my wounded toe, giving clear reasons for the immediate treatment, answering my questions without feeling rushed, and explaining what the surgery would involve. The receptionists and office staff were very kind, too.
About Dr. Jason Gray, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1477585396
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.