Dr. Jason Gray, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.

Dr. Gray works at Alaska Orthopedic Specialists in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alaska Orthopedic Specialists
    4015 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 201, Anchorage, AK 99508
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Joint Pain
Limb Pain

Broken Arm
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Pain
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Hand Pain
Hip Arthritis
Hip Fracture
Hip Pain
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Resurfacing
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthritis
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Knee Injuries
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scapular Fracture
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Pain
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Injuries
    • Cigna
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 09, 2022
    I severed three fingers in May due to a table saw accident. You can imagine the damage. The excellent staff at Alaska Regional Emergency room got me stabilized and called in Dr Gray for an evaluation. Dr Gray reviewed the x-rays, my hand and explained the options. Surgery was scheduled Immediately. The surgery took approximately two hours. Had a follow up Appt. with Dr Gray a week after surgery. He examined the hand and scheduled me for immediate physical therapy with Alaska Hand Rehabilitation. An excellent choice because they knew exactly what to do to get my hand/fingers back to being functional and build the confidence I needed to start using my hand again. Fast forward four months, my hand is healed and functional. I can now see that Dr Gray knew exactly what he was doing during the surgery. My hand not only looks good, but it also feels good. Every situation is different but for orthopedic needs, I highly recommend Dr Gray and the staff of professionals he works with.
    John Davis — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Gray, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255691671
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    • Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
    • Orthopedic Surgery
