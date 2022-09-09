Dr. Jason Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
-
1
Alaska Orthopedic Specialists4015 Lake Otis Pkwy Ste 201, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (855) 563-3301Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
I severed three fingers in May due to a table saw accident. You can imagine the damage. The excellent staff at Alaska Regional Emergency room got me stabilized and called in Dr Gray for an evaluation. Dr Gray reviewed the x-rays, my hand and explained the options. Surgery was scheduled Immediately. The surgery took approximately two hours. Had a follow up Appt. with Dr Gray a week after surgery. He examined the hand and scheduled me for immediate physical therapy with Alaska Hand Rehabilitation. An excellent choice because they knew exactly what to do to get my hand/fingers back to being functional and build the confidence I needed to start using my hand again. Fast forward four months, my hand is healed and functional. I can now see that Dr Gray knew exactly what he was doing during the surgery. My hand not only looks good, but it also feels good. Every situation is different but for orthopedic needs, I highly recommend Dr Gray and the staff of professionals he works with.
About Dr. Jason Gray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1255691671
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.