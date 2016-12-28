Dr. Graber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Graber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Graber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
- 1 420 S Beverly Dr Ste 209, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 282-8838
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There is no better psychiatrist than Dr. Jason Graber. You will not find a more compassionate , tremendously insightful , and knowledgable physician. I have moved out of state and will miss Dr. Graber dearly and always .... He will give you back your life.
About Dr. Jason Graber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
