Dr. Jason Graber, MD

Psychiatry
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Graber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    420 S Beverly Dr Ste 209, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 282-8838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychiatric Evaluation
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychiatric Evaluation
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse

Treatment frequency



Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jason Graber, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730213745
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Graber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Graber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

