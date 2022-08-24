Dr. Jason Goebel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goebel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Goebel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Goebel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Brody School of Medicine East Carolina University - Greenville NC|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Goebel works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Strand Heart & Vascular Care - Myrtle Beach920 Doug White Dr Ste 510, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 487-0843Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Medical Circle933 MEDICAL CIR, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 417-8224
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Doctor, very personable. Explains everything and takes whatever time is needed to answer all your questions. He cares about his patients and their health.
About Dr. Jason Goebel, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univerity Med Ctr|Duke University Medical Center - Durham NC
- Brody School of Medicine East Carolina University - Greenville NC|The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
