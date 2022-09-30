Overview

Dr. Jason Gessel, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Roane General Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Gessel works at First Settlement Orthopaedics in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.