Dr. Jason Genin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Genin, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (877) 440-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Genin has been incredible with my shoulder issues! I can't recommend him enough!
About Dr. Jason Genin, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1548466493
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Genin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.