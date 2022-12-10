Dr. Jason Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Garber, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Garber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Nevada Brain and Spine Care3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 213-4954Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had sciatica pain for the last three years that became worse this past year. Pain in Left butt, hip and thigh. The burning tingling, cramping, and severe pain took away my quality of life. I could not work, stand, sit, twist, or bend. The worst part was dressing myself and going to the bathroom. Embarrassing. Luckily, I found Dr. Garber. I went through all the testing. Decision was Micro lumbar Discectomy. Had the surgery. I had no pain from surgery but the normal recovery. My severe pain for over a year has happily gone away. The opening of a bulging herniated disc has stopped the compression on the nerve root that went down the left side. I am still recovering but am so thankful to Dr. Jason Garber and his staff. Nice surgical work too. Hopefully the scare won't be noticeable come summertime. I recommend Dr. Garber and staff. Five Stars. Thank you.
About Dr. Jason Garber, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1164489480
Education & Certifications
- 2002
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- 1991
- Neurosurgery
