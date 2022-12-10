Overview

Dr. Jason Garber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Garber works at Las Vegas Neurosurgical Institute for Spine and Brain Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.