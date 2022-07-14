Overview

Dr. Jason Gajraj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St. Matthew's University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Gajraj works at Family Medicine of Margate, P.A. in Margate, FL with other offices in Sunrise, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.