Dr. Jason Fung, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Fung, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Locations
-
1
Jason F Fung MD A Medical Corp.3300 Webster St Ste 509, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 452-2811
-
2
Ani Tajirian, MD3511 School St, Lafayette, CA 94549 Directions (925) 283-4820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, yet friendly, Dr. Fung is very thorough and knowledgeable. I recommend him wholeheartedly.
About Dr. Jason Fung, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1710048483
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fung has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fung speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
