Dr. Jason Freeman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Freeman works at Outpatient Department in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.