Overview

Dr. Jason Fong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollis, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Fong works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - OB/GYN in Hollis, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.