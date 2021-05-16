Dr. Jason Folk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Folk, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Folk, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Locations
1
Seven Hawkins200 Patewood Dr Ste C100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-7422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Surgery and Orthopedic Clinic13 Edgewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7861
- 3 181 W Meadow Dr, Vail, CO 81657 Directions (970) 476-1100
4
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Simpsonville727 SE Main St Ste 220, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 454-7422
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Found the exact cause of my pain.
About Dr. Jason Folk, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1679510473
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
