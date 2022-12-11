Overview

Dr. Jason Fisher, DO is an Urology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.



Dr. Fisher works at Corpus Christi Urology Group in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.