Dr. Jason Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Fisher, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2921MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fisher is very patient and kind with great bedside manner. He is great with the kids as well as adults and explains things so we can understand them. I have recommended him to a few people and will continue to do so
About Dr. Jason Fisher, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Pathology and Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
