Dr. Jason Finkelstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Finkelstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Care PA2401 S FM 51 Ste 200, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-0044
-
2
Advanced Heart Care PA875 S Collegiate Dr, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-8857
-
3
Wise County Community Health Center2000 S FM 51 Ste D, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 626-3888
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- WHS East Campus
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He took his time, listened to my concerns, and even understood that I felt too sore to have some tests suggested. He then suggested other tests in place of them. I read someone said he had a horrible bedside manner, but he was exceptionally friendly and concerned when I saw him. Would definitely recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Jason Finkelstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750355103
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
