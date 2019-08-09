Overview

Dr. Jason Finkelstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Finkelstein works at Advanced Heart Care in Decatur, TX with other offices in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.