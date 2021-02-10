Dr. Jason Feuerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feuerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Feuerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Feuerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.
Locations
Main Location3300 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 454-8744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can finally see again. This man is amazing. I had seen another opthomologist 3 yrs ago for lens replacement and had difficulty seeing out of that eye. Was recently referred to Dr. Feuerman and within 1 hour I was seeing clearer and now have a whole new outlook and vision. This man is fabulous and I would recommend him any day of the week. WOW
About Dr. Jason Feuerman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1205147634
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- Cullen Eye Inst-Baylor Coll Med
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
