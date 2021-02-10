Overview

Dr. Jason Feuerman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.



Dr. Feuerman works at Eye Institute Of Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.