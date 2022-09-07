See All Neurosurgeons in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Jason Felton, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Felton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Felton works at UMC Neurosurgery Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMC Neurosurgery Clinic
    3502 9th St, Lubbock, TX 79415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 761-0535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Broken Neck
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Several years ago I had a herniated disc. Dr. Felton did my surgery and the severe nerve pain was gone within two weeks. I was sixty at the time. I was able to keep working and I finally retired at 69!
    Kathy Crawford — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Felton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1003015967
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Felton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Felton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felton works at UMC Neurosurgery Clinic in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Felton’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Felton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
