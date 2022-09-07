Dr. Jason Felton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Felton, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Felton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Felton works at
Locations
UMC Neurosurgery Clinic3502 9th St, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 761-0535
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Several years ago I had a herniated disc. Dr. Felton did my surgery and the severe nerve pain was gone within two weeks. I was sixty at the time. I was able to keep working and I finally retired at 69!
About Dr. Jason Felton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003015967
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felton speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Felton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.