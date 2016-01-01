Dr. Jason Feinberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jason Feinberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Brian Dawson142 Joralemon St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 489-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feinberg?
About Dr. Jason Feinberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feinberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feinberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feinberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.