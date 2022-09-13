Dr. Fanuele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.
Dr. Fanuele works at
Locations
High 5 Hand Center225 Water St Ste C105, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-5220
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
- 3 15 Roche Brothers Way Ste 210, North Easton, MA 02356 Directions (781) 344-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice. Very explanatory would recommend him for anyone
About Dr. Jason Fanuele, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fanuele accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fanuele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fanuele has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fanuele on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Fanuele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fanuele.
