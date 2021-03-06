Dr. Jason Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Evans, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Evans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 190, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The staff at the front desk were welcoming. Dr. Evans was friendly and personable. He took the time needed to answer all my questions. He explained the things I might possibly experience during the healing process.
About Dr. Jason Evans, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Hamot Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Femur Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.