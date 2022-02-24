Dr. Jason Eubanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eubanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Eubanks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Eubanks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Eubanks works at
Locations
Cleveland Office11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-7822Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
University Hospitals Medical Group8819 Commons Blvd Ste 202, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 844-7200
Ahuja Risman Pavilion3999 Richmond Rd # 210, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 844-6170
Uhmp - Ahuja Corporate Health and1000 Auburn Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-5160
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired UH ICU nurse. Dr. Eubanks and crew did a fantastic job!!!!
About Dr. Jason Eubanks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
