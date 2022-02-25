Dr. Jason Ethington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ethington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ethington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Ethington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Dr. Ethington works at
Locations
Dougal Mcclellan Sullivan Eye7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (773) 775-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ethington always takes his time to examine and answer all your questions or any concerns. He is professional, kind and smart.
About Dr. Jason Ethington, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
