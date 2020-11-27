See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Allentown, PA
Dr. Jason Erickson, DO

Pain Medicine
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Erickson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Erickson works at Spine & Pain Associates in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Pain Associates
    501 Cetronia Rd Ste 125, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7246
  2. 2
    Saint Lukes Wound Center
    1736 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 954-3571
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Spondylitis
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Erickson, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164622841
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Erickson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Erickson works at Spine & Pain Associates in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Erickson’s profile.

    Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

