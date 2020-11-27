Dr. Jason Erickson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Erickson, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Erickson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.
Spine & Pain Associates501 Cetronia Rd Ste 125, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 526-7246
Saint Lukes Wound Center1736 Hamilton St, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 954-3571Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr Erickson is amazing. Very personable, friendly and cares about you concerns. I’ve seen his PA Allison and talked to her on the phone very nice, I’ve also seen Barb and she is amazing as well. Entire staff from the moment you walk in, until you leave is very professional.
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1164622841
- Mayo Medical School
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Erickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erickson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Erickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erickson.
