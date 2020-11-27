Overview

Dr. Jason Erickson, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Erickson works at Spine & Pain Associates in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.