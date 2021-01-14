See All Urologists in Washington, DC
Urology
2.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jason Engel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern

Dr. Engel works at Urologic Surgeons of Washington in Washington, DC with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urologic Surgeons of Washington
    1147 20th St NW Ste 400, Washington, DC 20036 (202) 908-1354
    Urologic Surgeons of Washington - Chevy Chase Office
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1510, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 (240) 201-4821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (43)
    Jan 14, 2021
    Dr. Engel’s expert surgical skills gave me back a high quality of life. For 9 years I suffered with radiation cystitis which was the result of proton external radiation treatment for prostate cancer. It caused severe chronic pain, retention and spasms that continued to get worse over time. After trying everything else to remedy this including HBOT, InterStim implant and many different meds which never helped alot the decision was made to remove my bladder. Dr. Engel did a great job, and I will always be grateful to him.
    Jan 14, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Engel, MD

    Urology
    English
    1285797605
    Education & Certifications

    McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Engel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.