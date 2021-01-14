Dr. Jason Engel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Engel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Engel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Dr. Engel works at
Locations
Urologic Surgeons of Washington1147 20th St NW Ste 400, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (202) 908-1354
Urologic Surgeons of Washington - Chevy Chase Office5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1510, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 201-4821
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Engel’s expert surgical skills gave me back a high quality of life. For 9 years I suffered with radiation cystitis which was the result of proton external radiation treatment for prostate cancer. It caused severe chronic pain, retention and spasms that continued to get worse over time. After trying everything else to remedy this including HBOT, InterStim implant and many different meds which never helped alot the decision was made to remove my bladder. Dr. Engel did a great job, and I will always be grateful to him.
About Dr. Jason Engel, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1285797605
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Engel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.