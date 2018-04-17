Dr. Ehret has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Ehret, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Ehret, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East.
Dr. Ehret works at
Locations
Community Hospital North7150 Clearvista Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 379-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s is the best Psychiatrist I’ve ever had and was interested in counseling me too. He’s the only person in my years of psych docs or counselors that knew what they were doing. I totally recommend him only if you want to hear the truth. He’s tough but good!!!
About Dr. Jason Ehret, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1083678585
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehret. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.