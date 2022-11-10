Dr. Jason Edwards, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Edwards, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Edwards, DO is a Brain Injury Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Brain Injury Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn515 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (855) 654-4222
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8614Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
My son is diagnosed to have Wernicke symptom, with short term memory loss and lacking insight. At the age of 45, it is difficult for me to accept his deficiencies as he still has a lot of years ahead of him. Dr. Edwards is very knowledgeable about neuroplasticity and brain injury. Not just a medical doctor, Dr. Edwards offers a human touch in giving treatment to my son which is very comforting, not only to the patient, but also to the caregiver as well. in our desperate time, it is refreshing to meet with someone who has the professional knowledge and can also resonate with the patient and caregiver.
- Brain Injury Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1154709947
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
