Dr. Jason Edling, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (30)
Overview

Dr. Jason Edling, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center

Dr. Edling works at TEXAS DIGESTIVE DISEASE CONSULTANTS in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Texas Digestive Disease Consultants
    3032 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 943-8440
    TDDC Plano-Independence Medical Village
    8080 Independence Pkwy Ste 235, Plano, TX 75025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 943-8440
    TDDC Plano-West Spring Creek
    5425 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 205, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 943-8440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 03, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Edling for over 25 years and have never felt so at ease with a Doctor. He gives all of his patients time ... listens to issues and such and plans procedures well. I am at high-risk for colon cancer and through his (and the great staff's) care, have not progressed beyond pre-cancerous polyps. He is the best..
    About Dr. Jason Edling, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912983206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edling works at TEXAS DIGESTIVE DISEASE CONSULTANTS in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Edling’s profile.

    Dr. Edling has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Edling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

