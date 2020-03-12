Overview

Dr. Jason Durel, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Durel works at LafayetteENT Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.