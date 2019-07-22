Dr. Jason Dugan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dugan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Dugan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Dugan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Practice4050 Barranca Pkwy Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 551-1090Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
Always wonderful.
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1750641874
- Kaiser Permanente-Los Angeles
- Cedars-Sinai Medical
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dugan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugan works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.