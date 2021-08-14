Overview

Dr. Jason Dreyer, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.



Dr. Dreyer works at MultiCare Neuroscience Institute in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.