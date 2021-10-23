Dr. Jason Dragoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dragoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Dragoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Dragoo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Clinic Denver175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Stanford Health Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dragoo is an amazing doctor. He is compassionate, listens and will come up with a treatment plan that works for you. I see many specialists and he is one of the best!
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174639488
- University of Arizona
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dragoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dragoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dragoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dragoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dragoo.
