Dr. Jason Dimsdale, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Dimsdale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1100 Van Ness Ave Fl 4, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 750-7050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dimsdale provided my partner and I exceptional service and attention during our ECV procedure leading up to the birth of our healthy baby boy on September 1st, 2021. He agreed to accept our late term transfer of care request all the way from Truckee and took to time to answer all of our questions and address our numerous concerns in a patient yet professional manner. Other hospitals and care groups never even returned our calls. I can honestly say that Dr. Dimsdale and the CPMC team gave us peace of mind at a critical time in our lives making the birth experience of our son safer and more enjoyable. 5 stars.
About Dr. Jason Dimsdale, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1457333973
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dimsdale has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimsdale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dimsdale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimsdale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
