Overview

Dr. Jason Dickerson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Dickerson works at Heiden Orthopedics in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Park City, UT, Tooele, UT and Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.