Dr. Jason Dickerson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Dickerson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.
Heiden Orthopedics6360 S 3000 E Ste 210, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 615-8822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Heiden Orthopedics - Park City2200 Park Ave Bldg D, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (435) 615-8822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Heiden Orthopedics - Tooele2326 N 400 E, Tooele, UT 84074 Directions (435) 615-8822Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lone Peak Medical Center74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 350, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 770-1657
Foot and Ankle Institute11800 S State St # 350, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (855) 806-7846
- Alta View Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Dr. Dickerson has been caring for me for a number of years now. I've had multiple injuries to my ankle and he has done 2 surgeries to help with torn ligaments, and remove bone spurs. After the bone spur surgery in August he told me my arthritis had advanced further and recommended total ankle replacement. He referred me to Dr. Chadd Brady in Evanston, WY. Dr. Dickerson and Brady have coordinated care for this surgery many times. The surgery was a success. I was able to do my post op care with Dr. Dickerson and I am glad to say I am doing great and my ankle is so much better than before the surgery. Thank you Dr. Dickerson! He and his assistant Lindsay are so pleasant, and treat my husband and I like family. It's always fun to go see them.
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Kaiser Permanete
- Scripps Mercy
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Utah State University
Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickerson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dickerson speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
