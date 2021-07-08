Dr. Jason Dedoes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dedoes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Dedoes, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Dedoes, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richland Hospital.
Dr. Dedoes works at
Locations
-
1
ONE- Clinton street5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ortho NorthEast - North Office11136 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (800) 589-8551Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Ortho Northeast7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 459-0917Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pmSaturday7:45am - 5:00pmSunday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
4
ONE - Warsaw1500 Provident Dr Ste B, Warsaw, IN 46580 Directions (260) 484-8551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!! My daughter had to have foot surgery. She was in middle school playing soccer, basketball, and volley ball. It was very important to her to get back to her sports!! Dr. DeDoes was amazing!! Her sophomore year she was All SAC Defense in Soccer!! She just graduated and is off to NSU!!
About Dr. Jason Dedoes, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851536023
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital, University Of Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, Temple Tx
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Mi
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
