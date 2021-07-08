See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Jason Dedoes, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (61)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Dedoes, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Richland Hospital.

Dr. Dedoes works at Ortho NorthEast in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    ONE- Clinton street
    5050 N Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-8551
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ortho NorthEast - North Office
    11136 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 589-8551
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Ortho Northeast
    7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 459-0917
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    ONE - Warsaw
    1500 Provident Dr Ste B, Warsaw, IN 46580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 484-8551
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2021
    Great doctor!! My daughter had to have foot surgery. She was in middle school playing soccer, basketball, and volley ball. It was very important to her to get back to her sports!! Dr. DeDoes was amazing!! Her sophomore year she was All SAC Defense in Soccer!! She just graduated and is off to NSU!!
    Srslate01 — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Dedoes, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851536023
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Scott & White Memorial Hospital, University Of Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, Temple Tx
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Mi
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
