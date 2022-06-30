Dr. Jason Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - Allen1125 Raintree Cir Ste 100, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 727-9995Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine Physical Therapy Center - McKinney7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 165A, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 667-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Mckinney
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff (including front desk, Medical assistant Gaye) was courteous & friendly. X-ray on site so didn’t have to wait long for x Ray services. The X-ray tech was nice also. Office clean & tidy & allowed distance for all patients to feel safe. Dr. Jason A. Davis was kind, thorough and pleasant. We discussed realistic goals after my knee injury and he was willing to support my decision and help in any way.
About Dr. Jason Davis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912095076
Education & Certifications
- Adult Hip and Knee Reconstruction
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- HOWARD PAYNE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.