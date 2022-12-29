Overview

Dr. Jason Davies, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo and Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center.



Dr. Davies works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY and Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.