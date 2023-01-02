Overview

Dr. Jason Darlington, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Darlington works at The Eye Institute in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL and Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.