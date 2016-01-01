Dr. Curd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Curd, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Curd, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Aspenpointe Health Services115 S Parkside Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 572-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jason Curd, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curd accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Curd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.