Dr. Jason Cumbers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Cumbers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Cumbers works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry & Vascular Surgery2603 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 2 Suite 105, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Keeps pt. informed..
About Dr. Jason Cumbers, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1841501764
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Easton Hospital
- CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cumbers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cumbers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cumbers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cumbers has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cumbers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumbers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumbers.
