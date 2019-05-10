Dr. Jason Crosson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Crosson, MD
Dr. Jason Crosson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Crosson works at
Retina Consultants of Alabama PC700 18th St S Ste 301, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 918-0047
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My husband saw Dr Crosson today for a retina issue! We remarked as we left how organized the office was and how little time we waited to see the Dr. Dr Crosson was very kind and reassuring! My husband was pleased to learn that things were better than we expected!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Crosson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crosson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crosson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crosson has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crosson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosson.
