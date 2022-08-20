Overview

Dr. Jason Cormier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cormier works at Acadiana Neurosurgery in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.