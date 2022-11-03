See All Plastic Surgeons in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Jason Cooper, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (64)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper works at Jason Cooper MD Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jason Cooper MD Plastic Surgery & MedSpa
    3535 Military Trl Ste 204, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 406-6574
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • Tufts Medical Center

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr Cooper is a caring and gifted surgeon who turned the clock back 15 years for me! I could not be more grateful to Dr. Cooper and his staff who could not have been more caring, kind and professional through the entire process of my procedure.
    — Nov 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Cooper, MD
    About Dr. Jason Cooper, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366561300
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brigham & Women's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cooper works at Jason Cooper MD Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

