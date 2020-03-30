Dr. Jason Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Cooper, MD
Dr. Jason Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Louisiana State University New Orleans School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
OBGYN Medical Center Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4116Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Woman's Health Angleton1135 E Cedar St, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (713) 347-4117Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Woman's Health Willowbrook7915 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 347-4115Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cooper was recommended to me by a friend as I had recently moved to Houston prior to my first pregnancy. I owe her EVERYTHING because Dr. Cooper is absolutely the best. Throughout the entire pregnancy Dr. Cooper put me at ease, was extremely informative, and always made sure my concerns and opinions were heard when making any decisions. I had some complications early on during my pregnancy and through everything he truly was a phenomenal doctor. His bedside manner, knowledge, understanding and genuine personality are top notch. His staff was also incredibly friendly, readily available for last minute visits or calls and I always felt comfortable. I can say I enjoyed my doctor visits, delivery and entire pregnancy thanks to Dr. Cooper and his team. I can't recommend him enough!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Louisiana State University New Orleans School Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University New Orleans School Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University New Orleans School Of Medicine
